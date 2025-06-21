UoH Receives Platinum-Ranked Green University Recognition

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been accredited as a Green University in Platinum Ranking by Green Mentors. As a partner of UNESCO’s Greening Education Partner and the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE), Green Mentors is recognized as a non- government responsible education solution provider organization with special Consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

University of Hyderabad which spans over 2,300 acres is enriched with rich flora and fauna. According to the Green Mentors, the university has excelled in the domains such as Governance and Academics, Building Design and Landscaping, Water Management Practices, Energy Use and Savings, Air Quality Levels, Health and Hygiene, and Sustainable Resource Utilization. The institution earned a remarkable score of 445 out of 500 points, positioning itself as a global leader in sustainable campus practices.

“This prestigious Platinum- Ranked Green University recognition is a testament to our institution’s unwavering commitment to sustainability and innovation. It reflects the tireless efforts of our faculty, staff, and students who have continually pushed the boundaries of research and education in sustainable practices. We are immensely proud to receive this accolade, and it further motivates us to continue our journey towards a greener and more sustainable future”, said Prof. BJ Rao, Vice Chancellor, University of Hyderabad.

UoH has implemented eco- friendly building designs while prioritizing native species for landscaping. The institution has an impressive rainwater harvesting system and water- efficient plumbing fixtures. The UoH installed 1.14MW rooftop solar power plant, which generates over 2 million kWh annually, making it leader in renewable energy use and carbon emissions reduction by 1285 tonnes.

UoH’s holistic approach to sustainability makes it the Green University. The university is making substantial contributions to a healthier and greener planet, positioning itself at the forefront of the global Green Economy movement.





The article is written by Aswathy P B, an intern from University of Hyderabad.

