UoH Ranks 5th in India, Leads in South India

Hyderabad: Despite growing concerns around funding and faculty shortages in public universities, the University of Hyderabad (UoH) has secured the 5th position among all central universities in the country, as per the Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) 2025.

The rankings place Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi at the top, followed by the University of Delhi and Banaras Hindu University (BHU). With an overall score of 988.93, UoH is also the highest-ranked central university in Telangana and South India.

The IIRF rankings are based on multiple parameters including placement performance, teaching-learning quality, research output, industry integration, and global outlook.

According to the data, UoH scored especially well in placement performance(243.3), teaching-learning resources (216.5), and research (197.6). While its external perception and international outlook remain modest compared to some Delhi-based institutions, students say the academic rigour and growing industry linkages offer a meaningful advantage.

“Even without being in a metro hub like Delhi, UoH has continued to punch above its weight,” said a PhD scholar in linguistics. “This is encouraging, especially at a time when state funding and staff hiring have slowed down.”

Other universities in the top five include Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University, both based in north India.