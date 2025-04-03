UoH protests turn violent

Hyderabad: The protest by students and professors at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) turned violent on Wednesday as police resorted to lathicharge to disperse demonstrators opposing the Telangana government’s plan to develop 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli. At least 20 students are said to have been injured in the scuffle, with some requiring brief medical attention.

The protest, organised by the UoH Students’ Union and supported by faculty members, began with a peaceful march from Ambedkar Auditorium to the university’s East Campus. However, tensions flared when students attempted to breach police barricades to inspect the land, which they claim includes parts of university departments.

Eyewitness videos circulating on social media show police using batons against students, including female protesters. “We were just marching towards the site when suddenly police started hitting us. At least 20-30 students were injured, and two are in critical condition,” said a student protester. A police official, however, denied allegations of excessive force, stating, “We only prevented them from taking out the rally.”

The land, which is rich in biodiversity, has been a point of contention between the university community and the state government. Students and environmental activists argue that the clearing of the land will lead to irreversible damage to the ecosystem.

“This isn’t just about university land; this is about protecting Hyderabad’s greenery. We cannot allow bulldozers to destroy the little forest cover we have left,” said an environmental activist who tried to join the protest but was stopped.

According to students, police had completely barricaded the East Campus area, while heavy machinery continued to clear the land. “We could see the trees being cut down and the land being levelled. This is a blatant disregard for the environment,” said another protesting student Prathima.

In response to the crackdown, student unions have announced an indefinite boycott of classes, demanding the immediate removal of police personnel and construction equipment from the campus. Many students have also begun an overnight sit-in outside the university’s administration block. The protests have gained momentum online, with hashtags like #SaveHCU and #AllEyesOnHCU trending on social media.