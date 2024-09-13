 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

UoH Prof Appointed Editor-in-Chief of ‘ANTYAJAA: Indian Journal of Women and Social Change’

Telangana
DC Correspondent
13 Sep 2024 2:20 PM GMT
UoH Prof Appointed Editor-in-Chief of ‘ANTYAJAA: Indian Journal of Women and Social Change’
x
Prof. Ajailiu Niumai. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: Prof. Ajailiu Niumai of the University of Hyderabad (UoH), has been appointed Editor-in-Chief of ‘Antyajaa: Indian Journal of Women and Social Change’, a peer-reviewed journal published by Sage Journals. Prof. Niumai is the former head of the Centre for the Study of Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policy at UoH. ‘Antajaa’ is an interdisciplinary journal dedicated to exploring social inequalities, with a special focus on women who face marginalisation due to factors such as caste, poverty, and race. The journal aims to bridge the gap between activism and academia by publishing high-quality research articles, interviews, and oral histories that shed light on the struggles of marginalised women. The journal operates under a double-anonymised peer-review system and publishes biannually, in June and December.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Prof. Ajailiu Niumai University of Hyderabad (UoH) Editor-in-Chief Antyajaa 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick