UoH Prof Appointed Editor-in-Chief of ‘ANTYAJAA: Indian Journal of Women and Social Change’

Hyderabad: Prof. Ajailiu Niumai of the University of Hyderabad (UoH), has been appointed Editor-in-Chief of ‘Antyajaa: Indian Journal of Women and Social Change’, a peer-reviewed journal published by Sage Journals. Prof. Niumai is the former head of the Centre for the Study of Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policy at UoH. ‘Antajaa’ is an interdisciplinary journal dedicated to exploring social inequalities, with a special focus on women who face marginalisation due to factors such as caste, poverty, and race. The journal aims to bridge the gap between activism and academia by publishing high-quality research articles, interviews, and oral histories that shed light on the struggles of marginalised women. The journal operates under a double-anonymised peer-review system and publishes biannually, in June and December.