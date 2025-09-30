UoH Meet Explores Economic Strategies

Hyderabad: The school of economics at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) held the sixth edition of its Economics Conclave on September 29 and 30, resuming the annual series after a six-year gap caused by the pandemic. The student-led event, themed ‘Shocks, Shifts, and Strategies: Mapping India’s Macroeconomic Future’, brought together economists, policymakers and young researchers from across the country.

Niti Aayog vice-chairman Suman Bery, delivering the keynote address ‘India’s Macro Challenge: Generating and Financing a Big Investment Push’, He spoke about inclusive growth amid global uncertainties, demographic changes, climate policy and financial integration. He emphasised the importance of human capital, urging students to innovate and contribute to Viksit Bharat.





UoH Vice Chancellor Prof. B.J. Rao said such conclaves encouraged students to think creatively and develop strategies to meet global challenges. Prof. Debashis Acharya, dean of the school of economics, urged students to connect classroom learning with real-world economic shifts.

The two-day event featured lectures on inflation targeting, digitalisation and labour, trade tensions and the role of economics in industry. Young scholars also presented papers on India’s macroeconomic policy and growth strategies. GHMC Opens 12 New Indiramma Canteens to Serve Breakfast DC Correspondent Hyderabad: The GHMC has inaugurated 12 new Indiramma Canteens in Khairatabad and Serilingampally zones to breakfast and lunch at `5 per meal. Following Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s instructions, breakfast was added to the menu. Since July, the canteens have served over 12.3 crore meals, with a daily average of 30,000 beneficiaries. Transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar and GHMC commissioner R.V. Karnan inaugurated the new facilities at Motinagar and Mint Compound. The civic body has sanctioned `11.43 crore for infrastructure, with each canteen costing `5 lakh-`7 lakh depending on size. The GHMC plans to set up another 142 canteens soon. The canteens, operated by the Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Foundation, provide hygienic food for the poor and underprivileged. The GHMC will provide food containers, seating, RO water, handwash facilities, electricity and drainage connections with support from HMWS&SB and TSSPDCL. 43 Haj Bags Traced, Brought Back DC Correspondent Hyderabad: A total of 43 pieces of excess baggage belonging to pilgrims who travelled for Haj 2025 from the Hyderabad embarkation point were brought back and handed over to their owners free of cost. Telangana State Haj Committee chairman Syed Gulam Afzal Biabani said the committee coordinated with the Central Haj authorities and Saudi Airlines to trace and recover the baggage. “With continuous follow-up, the bags were returned by the Haj Committee of India free of cost,” he said.





The luggage was handed over to pilgrims from Telangana, Maharashtra, and Karnataka. Many expressed relief after receiving their belongings. Mohammed Yousuf Qureshi from Hyderabad said he feared his luggage had been lost. “I am thankful that the officials have brought it back,” he said. Abdul Wazir said his medicines had been stuck in the baggage for three months, while Syed Murtuza Pasha thanked the Haj Committee for retrieving his bag, stating, “Getting my bag safely and free of cost has given me huge relief.”