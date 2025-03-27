UoH, Flinders University sign MoU for healthcare, business education

Hyderabad:With healthcare and digital innovation reshaping industries worldwide, the University of Hyderabad (UoH) and Flinders University, Australia, have entered into a strategic partnership to develop expertise in healthcare management and business education. The collaboration aims to enhance research, skill development, and academic exchange, equipping students and professionals with the tools needed to navigate the evolving challenges in these critical sectors.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU), signed in the presence of South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas MP and key Australian diplomats, focuses on digital health, aged care, operations, and leadership—areas that are increasingly shaping global economies.



The partnership will enable joint postgraduate ‘twinning’ programmes in business and healthcare management, co-developed executive training and certificate courses, and research collaboration on workforce challenges and emerging trends, the university said. Faculty and student exchanges will be a crucial aspect, offering cross-cultural learning experiences while strengthening industry engagement in Telangana and South Australia.



“This collaboration is not just an academic exercise, it is about developing professionals who can solve real-world problems in healthcare and management,” said Prof. B.J. Rao, UoH Vice Chancellor. Flinders University Vice Chancellor Prof. Colin Stirling echoed the sentiment, saying that with aging populations and digital transformation reshaping global industries, this partnership would help prepare students and professionals to tackle these evolving challenges.



The MoU builds on a long-standing research collaboration between Prof. G.V.R.K. Acharyulu of UoH and Dr Madhan Balasubramanian of Flinders University, who have worked extensively in healthcare workforce development. Their efforts have laid the groundwork for this formal agreement, which is further strengthened by Associate Professor Angie A. Shafei, dean of business at Flinders University.



Her expertise is expected to help align academic programmes with industry needs, ensuring that students gain practical, globally relevant knowledge.



Overseeing the execution of this partnership are Bill Damachis, Director of International Partnerships at Flinders University, and Professor Bramanandam Manavathi, Director of the Office of International Affairs at UoH, who will help translate the collaboration into tangible benefits for students, researchers, and industry professionals.



South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas MP, who attended the signing, spoke about the broader significance of such international collaborations. “Strategic partnerships like this are essential for building a skilled workforce that can navigate the complexities of modern healthcare and business environments,” he said.

