Unweighed Paddy Soaks in Rain, Farmers Face Heavy Losses in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: Despite clear directions from higher officials to move paddy stocks from procurement centres after completing the weighing process due to the cyclone, the orders were not implemented at the field level. As a result, large quantities of paddy belonging to farmers were soaked in rainwater, causing losses.

Farmers were seen drying their soaked paddy at almost all procurement centres across the district, blaming the organisers for the damage.

Due to continuous rainfall over the past two days, paddy stocks at procurement centres in Nalgonda, Nakrekal, Devarakonda, Chandur, Chandampet, Chinthapally, and Kondamallepally mandals were soaked, leading to discolouration and germination.

A farmer from Panagal, Lenkala Anji Reddy, who stored his paddy at the IKP procurement centre in Arjalabavi about 10 days ago, said his stock was soaked twice during this period. He added that the organisers failed to weigh his paddy even after cyclone warnings, and now the crop from his two-acre land has germinated.

Another farmer, B. Shiva, who brought paddy from his three-acre field seven days ago, said that although the moisture content in his paddy was within the permissible limit, the organisers did not weigh it, causing it to get drenched. He is now drying the paddy again, forcing him to stay at the procurement centre for several more days.

In addition, standing crops of paddy and cotton were also damaged in various mandals across the district.