Untimely Rains Damage Crops in Nizamabad, Farmers Seek Relief

Nizamabad: Untimely rains over the past two days have damaged crops in several villages of Nizamabad rural Assembly constituency, affecting farmers growing turmeric and maize.

Heavy rainfall in the early hours of Friday caused significant crop loss in Aloor village of Jakranpally mandal, with similar damage reported from Nizamabad rural, Jakranpally, Dichpally and other mandals. Agriculture department officials have begun assessing the extent of crop damage.

Farmers said the sudden rains led to unexpected losses, and they were unable to protect their crops.

Turmeric crop damage has affected farmers in several villages,” said Satyanarayana, a farmer from Madanpally village in Makloor mandal.

“Agriculture department officials should assess crop damage and provide compensation to affected farmers,” he said, adding that the rains at the end of March were unexpected.

The crop loss has raised concerns among farmers, with officials undertaking verification for possible relief measures.