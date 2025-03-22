Untimely rains affect crops in Nizamabad, Kamareddy

Nizamabad: Untimely rains accompanied by hailstorms on Friday and Saturday have wreaked havoc on crops in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts. The heavy downpours damaged paddy, maize, and other crops, uprooted trees in several villages, and disrupted electricity supply.

Farmers in several mandals including Dichpally, Indalwai, Sirikonda, Jakranpally, Bheemgal, and Sadashivanagar in Nizamabad district had already been struggling due to a declining groundwater table. Some resorted to arranging water tanks and setting up additional pipelines to irrigate their paddy crops. However, the recent downpours have compounded their difficulties.

In Kamareddy district, areas such as Sadashivanagar, Yellareddy, Domakonda, Bhiknoor, Rajampet, and Tadwai witnessed extensive crop damage, with even harvested paddy completely ruined by the rain.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Maruthi, a farmer from Gandhari mandal, expressed his shock at the devastation. “We took all precautions to protect the Yasangi crops, but in vain,” he lamented, urging agriculture department officials to assess the damage and provide compensation.

While rural areas face severe agricultural setbacks, residents in urban centres are experiencing relief from the scorching summer. With rising power consumption due to increased use of air coolers and air conditioners in homes, offices, and businesses, the rains have brought a welcome break from the extreme heat in both districts.