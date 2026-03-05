Unseasonal Rains Likely in Telangana After March 18

Telangana is likely to witness another spell of unseasonal rains accompanied by intense thunderstorms after March 18 or 19, according to early weather updates.

The upcoming rain spell is expected to be stronger than the showers recorded across the state on February 23 and 24. Weather observers have also warned that hailstorms could occur in some parts of the state during this period.

However, dry weather conditions are expected to prevail across Telangana until March 17 or 18.

During this period, temperatures are likely to rise significantly. In Hyderabad, maximum temperatures are expected to hover around 36–37°C, while eastern parts of Telangana may experience higher temperatures ranging between 39–41°C.

More detailed updates and forecasts regarding the rain spell are expected to be shared after March 12.