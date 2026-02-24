Unseasonal Rains Hit Paddy, Maize And Mango Orchards In North TG

NIZAMABAD: Untimely rains accompanied by hailstorms over the past two days have caused widespread damage to standing crops in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts, raising concerns among farmers just ahead of the harvest season.

Several areas in north Telangana witnessed spells of rain, with officials reporting significant damage to paddy, maize and other crops. Alerts were issued in multiple mandals as weather conditions remained unstable.

Crops and mango orchards also suffered damage in parts of the undivided Medak district. Mango growers, who usually bring dried mango produce to the Nizamabad market yard for sale, reported losses after rainfall damaged fruit in several villages. Farmers from Sangareddy, Medak and Siddipet districts complained that the rains had adversely affected standing crops.

Just weeks before harvesting, hailstorms damaged crops across undivided Nizamabad and Medak districts, leaving farmers anxious about losses. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert, forecasting light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, the state government has begun surveys to assess crop damage and initiate compensation for affected farmers.

Balraj, a farmer from Banswada, told Deccan Chronicle that untimely rains, coupled with hailstorms and strong winds, had badly affected crops. “Not only field crops, but mango orchards, vegetable crops and maize have also been damaged. The agriculture and horticulture departments should immediately assess the losses,” he said.

Agriculture department officials said they were collecting primary data on crop damage. However, some farmers said the unseasonal rains brought partial relief, as the rabi season was nearing completion. A few farmers opined that the sudden rains towards the end of February did not significantly affect their crops.