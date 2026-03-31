Unseasonal Rains Flatten Crops Across Karimnagar Region, Thousands of acres hit

KARIMNAGAR: Heavy unseasonal rains accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms battered the erstwhile Karimnagar district, causing widespread crop damage and leaving farmers facing heavy losses.

Standing crops, particularly paddy, maize and mango, were severely affected across Jagtial and Peddapalli districts at a crucial harvest stage.

In Jagtial district, mandals including Korutla, Metpally, Sarangapur, Dharmapuri and Raikal were badly hit. Officials estimate that around 3,000 acres of paddy and a similar extent of maize were damaged, while mango plantations across more than 4,000 acres suffered premature fruit drop due to strong winds.

At market yards in Metpally and Korutla, maize stocks brought for sale were soaked in the rain, further reducing their value. In a separate incident at Nagulapeta in Korutla, a compound wall collapsed onto a parked car, completely damaging it.

In Peddapalli district, maize crops at the cob stage were flattened. Farmers reported extensive losses, with many saying their crops were destroyed just before harvest.

Affected farmers have urged the state government to conduct immediate crop damage assessments and provide compensation. They said the untimely rains have come during the peak harvest season for key crops such as sesame and mango.

Officials are yet to release final estimates of the damage, while local agriculture authorities have been asked to expedite the assessment process.