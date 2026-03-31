Unseasonal Rains Damage Turmeric Stocks in Nizamabad Market Yard

NIZAMABAD: Unseasonal rains caused significant damage to turmeric stocks at the Nizamabad agricultural market yard, leaving farmers worried over heavy losses.

Farmers who had brought their produce to the market said a portion of the crop was left exposed due to space constraints. Of the 16,900 quintals that arrived at the yard, about 70 to 80 per cent was stored in sheds, while the remaining stock was kept in open areas.

Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds late on Monday night soaked the turmeric stored in the open, with some of it getting submerged in water. Farmers said they had attempted to cover the produce with tarpaulins in anticipation of rain, but the intensity of the downpour rendered these efforts ineffective.

Officials said arrangements were made to protect the produce, but the unusually high arrivals led to unavoidable exposure of stock.

Farmers have urged district authorities to assess the damage and provide compensation for the losses.