Unrepentant Govt Forced Governor to Lie Repeatedly: KTR

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) on Wednesday said Governor Jishnu Dev Varma was made to lie repeatedly in his address in the Legislative Assembly and called the speech “thoroughly disappointing” and that it “sounded more like a Congress press meet at Gandhi Bhavan.”

Speaking with reporters after the Governor’s address to a joint sitting of the Telangana Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council, BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao said the speech showed how Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s government was unrepentant for all its wrongs. “We expected the Governor’s address will reflect repentance by the Congress government over its past 15 months of rule. But instead, the Congress government, by making the Governor speak lie,s degraded the stature of the Governor, and the office he holds.”

There was not a word about the 480 farmers who committed suicide since the Congress came to power, not a word about the crises that have gripped farmers who are seeing their crops going dry. Also completely ignored was the crisis in the education system and the deaths of 83 students in government run residential schools since the Congress came to power.

“The irrigation crisis in the state is worsening each day. Lakhs of acres of farmland is drying up and farmers are letting animals graze in their fields. And all of this due to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s hatred for K. Chandrashekhar Rao because of which the Medigadda barrage was not repaired resulting in lack of irrigation, affecting lakhs of acres under crops in Telangana,” Rama Rao said.

He also said that never before in history did contractors gherao a finance minister’s office in the Secretariat and accused the government of asking for 20 per cent commission for clearing pending bills. “This government has no vision, only an eye for 20 per cent commission. On top of all this, the Governor was also forced to lie about the ‘success’ of the farm loan waiver, which only 25 per cent of farmers have received so far. The list of lies read out by the Governor includes full implementation of Rythu Bandhu, Rs 12,000 a year for farm workers, among other things,” he said.