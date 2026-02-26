Unregulated Traffic on Miyapur-Bachupally Highway Leaves Inter Students in Jitters

Hyderabad: Unregulated traffic on the Miyapur and Bachupally highway left students attending intermediate exams in jitters on Thursday.

Its complete chaos on the highway as no one was adhering to the rules throwing traffic out of gear. This caused problems for students forcing them to run to reach their examination centres on time. Several school buses were also seen caught in the traffic jam because of unregulated traffic on the highway.

Motorists said it was a regular affair for them to face gridlocks on the highway and the problem would turn from bad to worse during the peak hours.

Many motorists were seen in a hurry to cross the stretch resulting in bumper-to-bumper traffic and in the process getting caught in the traffic jam. In addition to students, office-goers were also facing the problem. One of the main factors contributing to the chaos on the highway was the ‘U’ turn beneath the flyover.

While vehicles, especially buses and lorries’ take a ‘U’ turn, other vehicles get slowed down leading to traffic jams.