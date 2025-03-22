Unknown persons try to attack VHP national spokesperson’s house in Vanasthalipuram

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons tried to attack the residence of VHP national spokesperson R Shashidar in Vanasthalipuram on Friday night.

Two persons reached the second floor of Shashidar’s house and started knocking the door while another was standing near the main gate guiding his associates around 11.40 pm. “Let him first come out…. We will see…,” was a conversation made by the two persons repeatedly by knocking the door, said Shashidar while speaking to Deccan Chronicle here on Saturday.

He said he immediately spoke to Vanasthalipuram Inspector Ch Srinivas Rao, who rushed the police personnel to the residence and enhanced security from all corners of the building. Out of four surveillance cameras installed at the VHP leader’s house, one camera captured the image of the person standing near the gate.

Shashidar said the police collected the footage to zero in on the persons who came to attack his residence. “Why would thieves knock the door if they want to commit a burglary? The three people came to his house only to attack me,” he said.

According to their plan, the accused managed to reach the second floor where Shashidar would read books and attend other works till midnight every day before going to sleep. Knowing this, the accused directly came to the second floor and started knocking the door.

He said a complaint was already lodged with the police seeking stern action against the accused and recalled that the police arrested two persons for resorting to a similar act two years ago and remanded them to judicial custody. A similar attempt was made three years ago but the accused managed to escape taking advantage of the highway from his residence, he said.