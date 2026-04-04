Universal Acceptance Day Focus on Grassroot Tech Solutions

Hyderabad:Special chief secretary Jayesh Ranjan mooted that technological solutions should be developed to resolve ground-level problems which would not only build businesses but solve also people’s problems.

“There are still many people who do not have access to technology, and they are having difficulty in getting adequate help from technology. For some people, they are unable to use mobile phones properly, and because their phone is not in their control, they are unable to access the world,” he said at the Universal Acceptance (UA) Day 2026 organised by the Internet Society (ISOC) Hyderabad Chapter at Microsoft Campus on Saturday.



Ranjan stressed that bringing solid solutions to ground-level problems will help solve many issues. “Solving grassroot problems will not only bring in demand as it appeals to the masses, but it also builds a platform to solve other related problems,” he added.



Microsoft Hyderabad Campus CVP Vijay Mamtani, ISOC Hyderabad chapter president K. Mohan Raidu, ICANN board of directors member Amitabh Singhal and others participated in the event.



More than 300 engineering students attended. Amitabh Singhal spoke about universal acceptance becoming the foundation for the next billion internet users, while Kiran Chandra Yarlagadda, founder of SWECHA and VISWAM.AI, discussed building India’s AI-native multilingual internet.

