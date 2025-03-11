United in Rhythm, United in Spirit Grace and Power: Ballet Meets Perini

Hyderabad: They say Russians don't arrive empty-handed. So, they arrived bearing gifts on Monday. Not in the way of velvet boxes or ceremonial plaques, but in something far more weighty. They arrived with history, movement, the rhythm of old cities and ancient traditions carried in the sweep of a ballerina’s arms, or the Mordovian folk song and with the energy of a young Russian student singing an Indian song with the kind of enthusiasm that can only come from knowing a song word for word, despite it being in a language not his own.

The India-Russia Musical Harmony was organised by the Russian House, Chennai, in collaboration with CD Foundation and the Ministry of Tourism and Culture, Telangana. The festival at The Park Hyderabad was a culture evening stitched together with a real exchange, the kind that lingers beyond applause.

Alexander Dodonov, director of the Russian House in Chennai, stood before the audience, speaking of Hyderabad as a city of warmth, history and open-hearted people. He called them friends. “This is a place where different traditions meet,” he said, “where people do not hesitate to welcome something new.” Dr Dmitry Glushko, rector of Moscow Region State University, echoed the sentiment. “We learn India every day,” he admitted. “It is something that keeps opening itself to us.”

They had brought a delegation of 25 artists, students from Russia’s Mordovia region, who carried with them the kind of disciplined grace that ballet demands. “These performances are meant for larger audiences in an open-air space, perhaps. This is so good and vibrant,” noted Arun, an audience member.

The dancers of Telangana had prepared, too. Perini Natyam, a martial dance form revived in recent years, brought an entirely different energy to the stage. Hari Krishna Mamidi, director of the department of language and culture, said this is part of a larger attempt to revive the art form. The sound of bare feet striking the floor in rhythmic command cut through the stillness left behind by ballet’s softer landings. The dancers carried the weight of an 800-year-old legacy, a form once performed before battle, meant to awaken warriors.

Perini Sandeep, the master of the Perini performers, spoke of the experience of sharing a stage with Russian artists. “They have their traditions, we have ours. But when we perform together, it’s not about comparison. It’s about conversation,” he felt.

Then came the unexpected. A young Russian student, introduced as Raman, stepped forward, microphone in hand and launched into Jai Ho. The audience erupted, caught somewhere between surprise and delight. Dr Dmitry Glushko laughed. “Our Indian students have taught us well,” he said. “We even have a cricket league now. It started with them.”