United AP Ex-DGP Dora Passes Away; Revanth Reddy, Naidu Condole

Hyderabad: Former Director-General of Police (DGP) HJ Dora passed away while undergoing treatment in NIMS here on Friday. Dora, 1965 batch officer, was DGP of united Andhra Pradesh.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Dora. The Chief Minister conveyed his deepest sympathies to the bereaved family members.

Recalling the departed DGP's invaluable services as the Intelligence Chief and DGP of the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh, the Chief Minister noted that Dora made significant efforts to introduce various reforms in the Police department mainly friendly policing.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief N Chandrababu Naidu said the demise of Dora caused profound shock. “Dora played a key role in creating a brand for the AP police. The services he rendered as an intelligence officer during the tenure of former Chief Minister late NT Rama Rao and as the State's DGP during my tenure will always be remembered.”

In a post on ‘X’, Naidu said, “Dora handled the naxal problem that was plaguing the state at that time with great competence. Praying for peace to the soul of Dora, I extend my deepest condolences to his family members,” he added.