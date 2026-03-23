Unique Vegetarian Sattiadi Jatara Starts In Warangal

WARANGAL: The annual Sri Sattiadi (Goddess Lakshmi Devi) Jatara started on Monday at Medapalli and Rampur villages in Nallabelly mandal of Warangal district, drawing thousands of devotees from the Banjara community. Devotees gathered on the village outskirts near the tank to participate in the opening rituals. The celebrations began with priests and village elders performing shastrokta pujas and cleansing the temple premises with water brought from the nearby tank.

Families from 16 surrounding thandas took part in the rituals, offering prayers for prosperity and community welfare. Traditional music and folk songs marked the occasion, with children participating alongside elders in customary attire.

A key feature of the Jatara is its vegetarian observance. Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, committee organiser Azmeera Srinivas Naik said, “This is a rare Jathara in the Banjara community, with no sacrifice of goats, sheep or poultry. It is a strictly vegetarian festival observed with traditional values, reflecting a purity seen in other major spiritual traditions.”

Former sarpanch Tirupathi Naik said the Jatara reflects the community’s cultural traditions and spiritual practices. “Deep-rooted faith in the Goddess has helped many families prosper, making this annual pilgrimage an integral part of their lives,” he said.

The opening day also featured preparation of ‘kheer’ and ‘lapsi’, with families jointly cooking offerings in earthen pots.

“This is more than a festival — it is a homecoming for many. The participation of youth in these ancient rituals offers hope that this heritage will endure,” said Aruna, a devotee.

Organisers, however, flagged issues related to infrastructure, including dusty approach roads and inadequate drinking water facilities due to the large turnout. The committee has sought improved electricity supply, water facilities, temporary shelters and sanitation arrangements from the district administration for the week-long event.