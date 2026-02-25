Unions Thank CM Revanth for Insurance, Health Sops

Various unions of state government employees and pensioners on Tuesday expressed gratitude to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and the state Cabinet for approving the accident insurance scheme and the cashless Employees Health Scheme (EHS). Leaders representing different employee associations met the Chief Minister at his residence and thanked him for clearing both welfare initiatives held on Monday.

Telangana Employees Joint Action Committee (JAC) chairman V. Lachireddy welcomed the government’s decision, stating that the schemes would provide long-awaited relief and comprehensive security to employees and pensioners. He described the schemes as historic measures and termed the implementation of an insurance-backed health scheme a major boon for employees across the state.

A delegation of leaders from various employee unions separately met the Revanth Reddy and health minister C Damodar Rajnarasimha and conveyed their appreciation for the Cabinet’s approval. They also thanked senior government leaders and officials who contributed to the formulation and clearance of the initiatives.

Lachireddy said the decision to extend an accident insurance cover of ₹1.2 crore to each employee and pensioner reflected the government’s commitment towards their welfare. He noted that the approval of the health scheme with a corpus fund of ₹1,056 crore was a major step towards ensuring financial protection and accessible healthcare for government staff and retirees.

Under the scheme, employees and pensioners will be able to avail cashless treatment for 1,998 diseases in 652 empanelled private and corporate hospitals across the state. He attributed the achievement to sustained efforts by the Telangana Employees JAC, which had repeatedly brought the demand for a comprehensive health scheme to the government’s attention since the formation of the present administration.

The JAC chairman said the government’s decision to introduce model health and insurance schemes for employees and pensioners would set an example for other states in the country. Health minister Rajnarasimha, he said, had assured that digital health cards would be issued to all employees within a month as part of the implementation of the cashless health scheme.

Lachireddy also brought to the notice of the Chief Minister the issues faced by 632 computer operators working in the revenue department. The Chief Minister reportedly responded positively and assured consideration of their concerns.

Leaders from several employee associations, including representatives of deputy collectors, tahsildars, revenue services, and other unions, participated in the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Government Employees, Gazetted Officers, Workers, Teachers and Pensioners Joint Action Committee (TGEJAC) also welcomed the Cabinet decision to introduce health cards for employees and to rename the Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad as the Directorate of Secondary Health. TGEJAC chairman Maram Jagadeeshwar and secretary-general Eluri Srinivasa Rao said these were long-pending issues of health department employees.

They stated that the decision would benefit nearly 12,500 employees working in about 200 hospitals by ensuring regular salaries under the 010 budget head and extending government service benefits. The leaders said staff nurses would also receive opportunities for career advancement as nursing tutors. They added that the achievement reflected the unity and sustained efforts of employee unions and expressed hope that other pending demands, including PRC implementation and clearance of pending bills, would also be resolved through collective action.