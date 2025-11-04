Unions Say RTC Buses Overloaded, Staff Overworked

Hyderabad:The death toll in the Mirjaguda accident was said to be high as the RTC bus was overcrowded, it was stated. Transport experts blamed the road transport authority for allowing overcrowding in buses.

Staff unions also criticised the TGSRTC management’s policies, pointing out that drivers of outstation buses were coming under pressure as they were required to cover nearly 500 km within tight time limits.



Officials noted that TGSRTC buses often violate safety norms and allow overloading. A RTA official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the violations were overlooked since the buses are government-run. Despite the rule that passengers should not exceed seating capacity, many district buses operate overcrowded, while city buses are given some exemption.



An RTC union member said, “Most buses in the state are old diesel vehicles. This particular bus had 70 passengers, which is a clear violation of the Motor Vehicles Act. Many district buses carry over 100 passengers. The RTA penalises autorickshaws for overloading, why not RTC buses?”



Union members also raised other issues, including drivers being forced to cover over 500 km without sufficient rest, despite the Motor Vehicles Act mandating nine hours of rest between shifts. They added that road safety signs are missing on several highways and urged RTC to discontinue the use of temporary drivers, who often lack adequate training.