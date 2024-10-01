Unions Praise Telangana DSC List

Hyderabad: The government’s announcement of the DSC-2024 results has been met with both praise and demands for further action. Teachers’ MLC Alugubelli Narsi Reddy, alongside SFI state president RL Murthy and state secretary T. Nagaraju, welcomed the recruitment of over 11,000 teaching staff, but highlighted the need for continued improvements in the state's education sector.



"My feeling is the Congress government has published the DSC results in time, and the recruitment process should also start immediately. It will strengthen government schools and the education system as a whole," said Narsi Reddy. He added that the recruitment would help alleviate the staff shortage to a certain extent.

Concerns over a teacher shortage in Telangana have been widespread, with both parents and students raising alarms about the state of education. In some instances, only one teacher manages multiple classes at a school. This issue has fuelled growing demands for immediate action.

SFI state secretary T. Nagaraju praised the speed with which the notification was issued but pointed out that 11,000 positions would only partially address the problem. "There are still over 24,000 vacancies left. We’re asking the government to conduct another DSC soon to fill those," he said. He also said the teacher-student ratio stood at 1:9 but should be 1:3 or 1:2 as per the Right to Education Act.

R.L. Murthy, SFI state president, echoed Nagaraju’s concerns of more recruitments to fill vacancies. “We hope they will release another notification soon,” he said.