Unions demand reconstitution of wage board

Hyderabad:Trade unions have intensified their protests against the state government, demanding the reconstitution of the minimum wages advisory board (MWAB) with equitable representation for all trade unions. They alleged that the current board was unconstitutional and undemocratic.

The unions organised several protests, including a gherao at the Karmika Bhavan at RTC crossroads here.

Central Indian Trade Unions (Citu) state general secretary Paladugu Bhaskar criticised the Congress government for constituting the board with two members from the Intuc, the Congress’ trade union wing, and one from the Aituc, an affiliate of the CPI, while deliberately excluding other unions such as the HMS, BMS and CITU.

Bhaskar also accused the government of bypassing the standard practice of allowing board members to elect their chairman and instead nominating one unilaterally.

The MWAB is formed under the Minimum Wages Act, 1948, which mandates equal representation of employers and employees in scheduled employments, along with independent members not exceeding one-third of the total membership.

While the Act does not explicitly prohibit appointing individuals affiliated with trade unions, appointments have sometimes been challenged on the grounds of union affiliations.

Trade unions have also been advocating for broader legislative reforms to ensure fair wages and better working conditions. The Telangana Domestic Workers Union, for example, has demanded the implementation of minimum wages, inclusion in schemes like employees’ state insurance (ESI) and provident fund (PF) and limits on working hours to improve work-life balance. Minimum wage rates are periodically revised, but unions emphasise the need for comprehensive measures to address evolving labor market challenges and inflationary pressures.