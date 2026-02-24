Union Ministers Review Telangana Airport Projects for Timely Completion

Hyderabad: Union minister G Kishan Reddy and civil aviation minister K. Rammohan Naidu conducted in-depth review of the progress of work at the airport projects at Warangal, Adilabad and Peddapalli. In a statement, Kishan Reddy said that they have directed officials to resolve any administrative or technical issues immediately and ensure ongoing and proposed airport projects on schedule without delays.

For the Warangal airport, 953 acres of land were acquired and the construction of the 2,500-metre-long runway would commence soon. The DPR, design, and scope of work finalisation was in advanced stages, and the airport would be inauguration in June.

At the Adilabad airport, land acquisition was pending and it was decided to make use of existing defence ministry land for runway under joint usage policy. The civil aviation and defence ministries have to finalise guidelines.

With regard to the Peddapalli airport, about 980 acres of land was identified and the AAI was conducting feasibility study, Kishan Reddy said.

These airports aim to boost air connectivity, attract investments, drive industrial growth, and create employment in Telangana. The Centre reaffirmed full support for enhancing the state's aviation infrastructure, Kishan Reddy said.