Union minister vague in countering Telangana CM’s charge of ignoring Telangana

Hyderabad: After Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed disappointment over Telangana's exclusion from the Union Budget and boycotted the Niti Aayog meeting, the BJP assigned Union consumer affairs minister Pralhad Joshi to address the concerns with detailed facts and figures.

When questioned about Telangana's omission in Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech, Joshi responded that not all states are mentioned every year, citing a similar instance from the 2009-10 UPA Budget.

Addressing the issue of growing unemployment highlighted in a recent International Labour Organisation report, Joshi dismissed such reports as inaccurate, referencing previous incorrect data on Covid-19 deaths. He asserted that initiatives like Mudra loans have reduced unemployment, though he did not provide specific statistics, promising to send detailed data later.

At a press conference at the state party office in Nampally, Joshi outlined Budget allocations, including Rs 1.5 lakh crore as 50-year interest-free loans to states to boost economic capabilities. Telangana received Rs 5,336 crore for various railway projects, including infrastructure improvements at 40 stations under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme.

The Centre is also investing Rs 60,000 crore in the Regional Ring Road project for Hyderabad and Rs 440 crore in renewable energy projects. Additionally, the Ramagundam Fertiliser Factory has been restarted.

Joshi highlighted the Centre's recent announcement of MSP for major crops and an employment-linked incentive scheme expected to create 4.1 crore jobs. He welcomed the Telangana government's decision to implement PM Awas Yojana, criticising Revanth Reddy for missing the opportunity to present his case by boycotting the Niti Aayog meeting. Joshi noted that the Chief Minister, a former MP, could have effectively presented his arguments at the meeting.