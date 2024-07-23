Union Minister Kishan Reddy, Prabhakar Hail Budget As Balanced

Hyderabad: Union minister and state BJP chief G. Kishan Reddy on Tuesday termed the Union Budget as balanced and with a focus to make `Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

In a statement, Kishan Reddy said the Budget gave priority to promote indigenous production and gave relief to the middle and upper middle classes by making changes in the income-tax slabs. The Budget would benefit all sections right from street vendors, farmers to big businessmen. The budget will empower farmers to improve their productivity and empower the poor to fulfill `Sab ka saath sab ka vikas’ objective, he said.

BJP leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy welcomed the reduction in customs duty and relief in I-T slabs for taxpayers. The Budget gave high priority for education, agriculture, rural development and defense sectors. The allocations in the budget reflect the aspirations of `Atmanirbhar Bharat”, he said.

State BJP vice-president N.V.S.S. Prabhakar said the hike in Mudra loans to `20 lakh would promote self employment avenues. Terming the budget as `practical one’, Prabhakar pointed out the economic survey results reflected the perfect balance between estimates and spending.

BJP spokesperson N.V. Subhash summed up the Union Budget as pro reform and people friendly, with a view to acting as a growth catalyst. “The basic pillars i.e. rural development , farmers , women and youth have been adequately taken care of,” he said and mentioned the “internship” scheme.