Union Minister Kishan Reddy Celebrates Diwali With Foreign Students At Osmania University

Union minister G. Kishan Reddy celebrated Diwali with foreign students at the University College of Engineering, Osmania University, on Friday. “From Ayodhya to Addis Ababa, from Hyderabad to Hanoi, the festival conveys the same universal message of hope, harmony, and human unity,” he remarked.

Addressing the event organised by the World Organisation of Students and Youth (WOSY), the minister said Diwali embodied the victory of light over darkness and good over evil.

Kishan Reddy described Hyderabad as a city where heritage co-existed with innovation and spirituality blended with science, helping foreign students experience India’s inclusive culture and values. Underlining India’s global vision, he said the nation, guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, has been promoting global well-being through initiatives like Mission LiFE for sustainable living and the worldwide propagation of Yoga and Ayurveda.

The minister recalled that India’s proposal for International Yoga Day on June 21 was endorsed by 175 countries, affirming its growing global influence.