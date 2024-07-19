Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy to Release Critical Mineral E-auction Bidders List

Hyderabad: Union mines minister G. Kishan Reddy will release the names of bidders selected in critical mineral e-auction bidding and launch the ‘mineral exploration hackathon and critical mineral road show’ at Begumpet here on Saturday.

In a statement, Reddy said the government was conducting a road show to promote mining activities by adopting modern practices being followed world-wide to get self-sufficiency in critical minerals. Experts will explain the innovative mineral hunt techniques, how to get a clear understanding on mining through available geo-physical data, use of artificial intelligence and machine learning and other new technologies in mining during the hackathon.

On the occasion, Reddy will also launch the portal of the district mineral foundation (DMF). The DMF portal would contain the mining related information. He will also release the names of selected bidders in the second e-auction of critical minerals took place February 29.

Union minister of state for coal and mines Satish Chandra Dubey and senior officials from the state and central governments and entrepreneurs from the mining sector will take part in the hackathon.