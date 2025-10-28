Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil Urges Telangana to Expedite Dam Safety Evaluations

Union Minister for Jal Shakti C.R. Patil has written to Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, urging the state government to accelerate the implementation of the Comprehensive Dam Safety Evaluation (CDSE) as mandated under the Dam Safety Act, 2021.

In his letter dated 17 October 2025, Patil highlighted that Section 38(1) of the Act requires the owner of every specified dam to conduct a comprehensive safety evaluation through an independent panel of experts constituted as per prescribed regulations. The objective, he noted, is to assess the structural and operational condition of dams and their reservoirs to ensure long-term safety.

The Minister reminded that the first CDSE for all existing specified dams must be completed by December 2026, five years from the Act’s commencement. However, during a recent review meeting, it was observed that progress in Telangana has been negligible.

Telangana currently owns and operates 173 specified dams, but with only about 15 months left before the statutory deadline, Patil stressed the urgent need for the state to expedite and operationalize the CDSE process.

He further advised that dam-owning authorities in the state prioritize technical expertise and financial resources to complete evaluations within the mandated timeframe. “This is critical for strengthening the integrity, accountability, and resilience of dam safety governance,” the letter stated.

Concluding the communication, the Union Minister requested Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to personally review the matter and issue directions to concerned departments for immediate action. He also assured that the National Dam Safety Authority stands ready to provide all necessary technical support and guidance to the state.