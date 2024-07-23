Union Education Minister Rules Out IIM for Telangana

Hyderabad: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that there is no proposal for setting up a new IIM in Telangana.



Pradhan responded to the letters received from Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy addressing the Prime Minister with regard to the establishment of Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in the State.



In his letter, the Union Minister said, "there are 21 IIMs out of which 7 IIMs (categorized as 3rd Generation) were established from the year 2015 onwards. Moreover, you also know that Ministry of Education runs the University of Hyderabad, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), English and Foreign Language University (EFLU) and Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANNU) in Telangana."



"Parliament has recently amended the Central Universities Act, 2009 for setting up the Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University at Mulugu at a cost of about Rs 890 crore. At present, there is no proposal for setting up of new lIM in Telangana," he added.