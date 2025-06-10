Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to visit Hyderabad on June 10
He will take part in a programme at IIT, Hyderabad, and visit the BJP state office and inaugurate an exhibition on achievements of 11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rule.
Hyderabad: Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan will participate in a series of events here on Tuesday, reflecting the transformative journey of India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He will take part in a programme at IIT, Hyderabad, and visit the BJP state office and inaugurate an exhibition on achievements of 11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rule.
A dedicated section at the exhibition will showcase the government’s work in Telangana, including infrastructure development, educational initiatives, and welfare schemes that have benefited the people of the state.
The exhibition will also encompass the government’s focus on “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas”. Pradhan is also likely to interact with the media on the 11 years achievements of Modi rule.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story