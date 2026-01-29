Union Budget: Congress Asks Central Govt To Do Justice For Telangana

Hyderabad: With the Parliament’s budget session starting, Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy has requested the union government to give due priority and do justice to the Telangana state in the central budget.

In a media statement, the MP expressed concern that the centre, while speaking about a “double-engine government,” appears to be allocating more funds to states where it is in power or where elections are due, thereby neglecting other states.

Kiran Kumar emphasised that in a true federal system, all states must be treated equally and fairly. He said he is hopeful that the union government will do justice to Telangana in this year’s budget.

The Lok Sabha members underlined that across the country, all states are not being treated equally by the centre. Yet, Telangana has significant expectations from the union budget, especially considering that it is one of the youngest states in the country.

Kiran Kumar stressed that the long-pending commitments made at the time of bifurcating Andhra Pradesh, including financial allocations and assurances to Telangana, must be fulfilled. He expressed hope that union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will allocate adequate funds and address the bifurcation-related promises to Telangana in her union budget.