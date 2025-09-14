Union and State Ministers Launch Development Works in Jubilee Hills Before Bypoll

Hyderabad: With the Jubilee Hills Assembly bypolls nearing, Union minister G. Kishan Reddy, and state ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Tummala Nageswara Rao laid foundation stones for works worth Rs.8.49 crore at separate events in the constituency.

The works include CC roads, box drains, works to strengthen the drainage network, and other infrastructure to end urban flooding. In Yousufguda ward, ministers Prabhakar and Nageswara Rao laid the foundation stone for works worth Rs.5.5 crore.

The ministers stated that state government had undertaken development programmes worth more than Rs.90 crore in the Jubilee Hills constituency so far. The government would develop constituency as an ideal constituency by undertaking development works with funds of over Rs.50 crore.

Present at the Yousufguda meeting were Congress leaders Mohammed Azharuddin, Anil Kumar Yadav and Naveen Yadav.

At Erragadda ward, the foundation stone was laid for works worth Rs.2.94 crore by Kishan Reddy and Prabhakar.

Jubilee Hills Voters Urged to Register by Sept 17

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad district election authority has appealed to all eligible citizens who have completed 18 years of age as on July 1, to register as voters under the ongoing special summary revision of electoral rolls for the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency.

They should complete their registration on or before September 17 online via the voter helpline app (VHA) or by visiting the official websites: ceotelangana.nic.in, ecinet.eci.gov.in, eci.gov.in. They should use Form 6 for new registration and enter the details.

Form 7 is for objections to proposed inclusion or deletion of names in the existing electoral roll. Form 8 is for shifting of residence / corrections in electoral roll entries / replacement of EPIC.

For further assistance, citizens can approach their Booth Level Officer (BLO), AERO, ERO, or DEO, or call the toll-free helpline 1950.

RBI Deputy Governor Stresses Insurance Sector's Role in Viksit Bharat

Hyderabad: The health of the financial sector is crucial for growth aspirations and the insurance sector has a vital role in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat, said RBI Deputy Governor M. Rajeshwar Rao. He stressed for the need for sustainable finance, effective risk management and leadership in navigating the future of the financial sector.

He was speaking at the convocation ceremony of the Institute of Insurance and Risk Management (IIRM), where students of the PGDM 2023-25 batch were awarded their degrees.

Rajay Kumar Sinha, member (finance and investments), IRDAI, pointed to the evolving opportunities in the insurance and financial services sectors. Atanu K. Das,

IIRM director, in his address reaffirmed the institute’s commitment to nurturing professionals who will drive innovation, ethical leadership in insurance and allied financial services.