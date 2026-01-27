Uninterrupted Power Supply for Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara at Medaram

Warangal: In a major infrastructure achievement, Telangana Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGNPDCL) has put in place a high-tech electrification grid to ensure a seamless uninterrupted power supply to the biennial Sammakka-Saralamma Maha Jatara at Medaram in Tadvai mandal of Mulugu district.

Millions of devotees from within India and abroad, including foreign nationals and cultural teams, are attending the ongoing Medaram Jatara.

TGNPDCL chairman and managing director (CMD) Karnati Varun Reddy pointed out that the utility has invested Rs 15.14 crore to reinforce the electricity network, moving beyond the traditional power supply to a smart, real-time monitored system.

He pointed out that the backbone of the jatara is the newly commissioned 33/11 KV substation at Narlapur, constructed at a cost of ₹2.5 crore. This, along with existing substations at Medaram and the Sammakka Temple, connected to the 132/33 KV Pasra, Mulugu and Kamalapur EHT substations, comprise a robust Ring Main System. The sophisticated system ensures that if one source fails, an alternate supply line automatically takes over. This prevents any blackout at the shrine or the surrounding areas, including parking lots.

Focusing on the high-density areas of the festival, TGNPDCL has installed 65 kilometres of power lines with 196 new transformers and 911 poles. To mitigate the risk of accidents in the dense forests, the department has used covered conductors over 41 kilometres of open wiring. This prevents power tripping due to birds and branches of trees, thereby eliminating the risk of hooking or accidental electrocution.

Special M+6 towers equipped with advanced guarding have been erected at the Jampanna Vagu crossing to protect pilgrims taking the holy dip from accidental electrocution.

Varun Reddy pointed out that the NPDCL has for the first time utilised the Real-Time Feeder Monitoring System (RTFMS) at Medaram, integrating it with the corporate SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) centre. The advanced system allows engineers to monitor voltage, current and feeder loads instantly.

Every distribution transformer has been fitted with RF-technology meters that send automated alerts for events like fuse-blows or overloading. This ensures that technical snags are identified and rectified within minutes, often before the public notices a dip in supply.

A dedicated workforce of over 500 electrical staff, including 200 engineers and 350 Operations and Management personnel are on standby from January 20 to January 31, when the Maha Jatara concludes.

The area of festivities is divided into 50 sectors, with a specialised team assigned to monitor every four transformers. To ensure rapid mobility through the crowds, a fleet of 30 specialised transport vehicles have been stationed at strategic points, like Tadvai and Pasra, to facilitate round-the-clock patrolling of 33 KV lines, the CMD added.