Unilever to Explore Setting Up GCC in Hyderabad

Davos: The Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy-led ‘Telangana Rising’ delegation met Willem Uijen, Chief Supply Chain & Operations Officer of global consumer goods giant Unilever, during WEF 2026 in Davos on Tuesday. The meeting deliberated on the global GMCG major potentially setting up a Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Telangana.

The Chief Minister explained about Hyderabad’s rapid transformation as a global hub for GCCs. Mr Uijen said the company would be happy to explore the setting up of a GCC in Hyderabad.





Hon'ble Minister D. Sridhar Babu said Hyderabad is home to GCCs of several FMCG companies like McDonald's, Heineken and Costco. "Unilever is a prized partner of Telangana. Telangana is known for policy continuity and fast-paced approval and licensing process for businesses."