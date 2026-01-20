Unilever to Explore Setting Up GCC in Hyderabad
Minister D. Sridhar Babu highlighted Telangana's success in attracting FMCG giants, noting the presence of GCCs for companies like McDonald's and Heineken in Hyderabad.
Davos: The Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy-led ‘Telangana Rising’ delegation met Willem Uijen, Chief Supply Chain & Operations Officer of global consumer goods giant Unilever, during WEF 2026 in Davos on Tuesday. The meeting deliberated on the global GMCG major potentially setting up a Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Telangana.
The Chief Minister explained about Hyderabad’s rapid transformation as a global hub for GCCs. Mr Uijen said the company would be happy to explore the setting up of a GCC in Hyderabad.
Hon'ble Minister D. Sridhar Babu said Hyderabad is home to GCCs of several FMCG companies like McDonald's, Heineken and Costco. "Unilever is a prized partner of Telangana. Telangana is known for policy continuity and fast-paced approval and licensing process for businesses."
The delegation, including Hon'ble Minister D. Sridhar Babu and Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, welcomed the company to explore fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) manufacturing in Telangana industrial parks.
Discussions were also held on potential ways of aligning the company’s climate, water-positive, and plastic-reduction commitments with Telangana’s renewable energy, water stewardship, and circular-economy initiatives.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story