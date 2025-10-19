 Top
Unidentified Man Found Dead at Secunderabad Railway Station

Telangana
19 Oct 2025 11:53 PM IST

The body has been shifted to a hospital for the postmortem examination and preservation. During premilinary investigation, police suspected it to be a case of suicide.

The deceased was aged between 25 and 30 years was clad in a white shirt and black trousers. Secunderabad Government Railway Police did not find any ID proof with the deceased. (Representational Image: DC)

Hyderabad: An unidentified person was found dead under in suspicious circumstances at the waiting hall of the Secunderabad railway station on Saturday.

The deceased was aged between 25 and 30 years was clad in a white shirt and black trousers. Secunderabad Government Railway Police did not find any ID proof with the deceased.

DC Correspondent
