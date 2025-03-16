Unidentified intruder barges into MP’s house, Aruna suspects foul play

Hyderabad:An unidentified masked person, who entered the house of BJP MP D.K. Aruna at Road No. 56, Jubilee Hills, in the early hours of Sunday, was found loitering on the premises for over an hour and half but did not commit any theft nor harm her granddaughter and the three woman domestic helps.

“The intruder was aware that it was my house. I strongly suspect that he might have come with the intention of foul play. I found everything intact. I lodged a complaint with the Jubilee Hills police,” Aruna told Deccan Chronicle.



“We have registered a case based on her complaint and a special team has been formed to track the person. They are going through CCTV footage of the surrounding area also,” a police officer said.



“The man wore sports shoes and gloves and his face was masked. He entered my house around 3.20 am on Sunday,” Aruna said.

The intruder gained entry by jumping from the rear side of the building after removing the kitchen window grills. In the hall, he disconnected one CCTV camera and changed its direction, Aruna said.

“I was attending a meeting in my constituency and my granddaughter and the domestic helps were sleeping in the third floor,” she said.



The miscreant was captured in other CCTV cameras. He was found scaling the walls to enter the first floor.



“He went inside my granddaughter's bedroom and then the puja room and came out empty-handed,” she added.



Later, the miscreant went to the room where the maids were sleeping. On seeing two of the maids turning in their bed, he quietly came down and made an exit, the MP said.



Meanwhile, four suspects have been detained for questioning, police sources said.

