Unhygienic Conditions Raise a Stink in Nalgonda GGH

Nalgonda: Overflowing drains, piles of garbage and filth welcome people visiting the Government General Hospital (GGH) of Nalgonda, which hit the headlines after a three-year old boy was kidnapped from a couple living on its premises.

The 700-bed GGH has a mother and child unit, a special bewborn care unit (SNCU) and other wards besides it has a daily flow of out-patients.

Used paper plates were found dumped on the premises while drainage overflowed beside the MCH emitting a foul smell. Waste was dumped inside the hospital building, causing infection to patients in the wards.

G. Ramesh, who has been visiting the hospital for last two years, said, “We do not want to put the blame entirely on the hospital management. People should maintain self-discipline and keep the premises clean.”

Sk Raheem, who visited the hospital every month for medicines, said the hospital authorities should set up more dust bins for people to throw trash, and penalise those who do not do so.