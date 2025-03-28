Unhygienic Conditions Found at Popular Food Joints Near DLF Gachibowli: FSSAI Norms Violated

Hyderabad: A recent inspection at popular eateries near DLF, Gachibowli—Bismi Maggi and Juice Centre (Gate No. 2), Sip and Snack (Gate No. 3), and Milan Juice Centre (Gate No. 2)—has revealed severe violations of food safety and hygiene standards.

At Bismi Maggi and Juice Centre, officials found no FSSAI registration display, uncovered food in refrigerators, and a complete lack of pest control measures. Employee health and water analysis records were also missing. The premises were heavily infested with cockroaches and rodents, while spoiled fruits, uncovered dustbins, and food waste scattered across the floor were observed. Employees were found working without proper hygiene gear, such as headgear and aprons.

Similarly, Sip and Snack was operating without a valid FSSAI license. The inspection revealed spoiled fruits, uncovered food, open dustbins, and a severe housefly infestation. Food waste was found littered on the floor, raising serious concerns about sanitation and cleanliness.

At Milan Juice Centre, food items in the refrigerator were found to be uncovered and unlabelled, and the refrigerators themselves were in an unhygienic condition. Food waste was scattered across the floor, and dustbins were left open. Employees were handling food without gloves or aprons. The inspection also uncovered housefly and cockroach infestations. Several fruits, including apples, black grapes, mangoes, and peeled pomegranates, were found to be spoiled and were discarded.

Officials noted the absence of essential records such as water analysis reports, pest control records, and employee health records. Some food items, including chutney, were found to be infested with cockroaches and were immediately discarded. Additionally, expired food products, including Banana Crush (expiry date: February 21, 2025), Strawberry Flavour Syrup (expiry date: March 17, 2025), and Passion Fruit Syrup (expiry date: January 31, 2025), were found and disposed of.



