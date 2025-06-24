Unfit school buses worry parents

Warangal:With the start of the new academic year, parents across erstwhile Warangal and Karimnagar districts are concerned about the safety of students travelling in school and college buses, many of which have not cleared mandatory fitness checks.

In the erstwhile Warangal district, there are around 1,820 educational institution buses — 976 in Hanamkonda, 443 in Mahbubabad, 163 in Jangaon and 225 in Mulugu and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts. Of these, 220 buses have crossed their 15-year operational lifespan and were denied fitness certificates. Additionally, more than 20 per cent of vehicles are yet to undergo the mandatory checks.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, road transport officer R. Shoban Babu said the managements have been instructed to bring their vehicles for testing without delay. “Fitness certification is essential for student safety. If any equipment is missing, a notice is issued and the vehicle is barred from use until repaired and re-certified,” he said.

District transport officer G. Venu Gopal said all institutions had been informed to complete fitness tests before reopening. “Due to the 50-day summer break, most buses were off the roads and their certificates expired on May 15. Since schools reopened, we have been conducting daily vehicle checks and seizing those without valid certificates,” he explained.

In the erstwhile Karimnagar district, 2,057 buses are registered with educational institutions — 1,108 in Karimnagar, 514 in Jagtial, 274 in Peddapalli and 161 in Rajanna Sircilla. Of these, only 900 vehicles have cleared fitness certification. Over 1,100 are still pending, including around 358 that are over 15 years old and ineligible for clearance.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, R. Shashidhar, principal of SR Educational Institutions, said, “Since our older buses crossed the 15-year limit, we purchased 70 new ones equipped with all RTA-prescribed safety features before the academic year began.”

District transport officer P. Purushotham of Karimnagar said fitness testing and awareness campaigns were held ahead of reopening. “A special drive will begin shortly. Strict action will be taken against any unfit vehicle found operating,” he said.

Meanwhile, many parents remain anxious. They alleged that officials are conducting cursory inspections. “Fitness tests are being done in just ten minutes. Only one or two buses are being checked and certificates are issued hastily. Each vehicle must be thoroughly inspected. Special drives should be conducted every two or three months, and defective buses must be seized without yielding to pressure,” they demanded.