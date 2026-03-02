Unexpected Rains Damage Maize, Jowar Crops In Nirmal District

Adilabad: Standing crops of jowar and maize were damaged due to recent unexpected rains in the erstwhile Adilabad district, prompting farmers to urge officials to conduct surveys, assess losses and provide compensation.

Crop damage was reported to be severe in Nirmal district, where agriculture officials estimated that standing crops over nearly 5,000 acres were affected, based on preliminary field assessments. Officials said maize was the worst-hit crop in the district.



District collector Abhilasha Abhinav instructed agriculture officials to conduct field-level surveys, assess crop losses in detail and submit a comprehensive damage report at the earliest. She also directed them to prepare a list of farmers who suffered losses and forward it to the State government.



According to official sources, maize crops were damaged in Lokeshwaram mandal due to the unexpected rains. Agriculture extension officers visited Puspoor village in Lokeshwaram mandal, Dharamaram village in Laxmanchanda mandal, and Velmal village in Dilawarpur mandal to assess the damage.



Standing crop losses were also reported in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, particularly in Jainoor and Kerameri mandals. A few villages in Adilabad mandal, including Yapalguda, and some villages in Jainad mandal were also affected by the rains.



Farmers said they had already suffered losses due to adverse weather conditions, high moisture content and poor cotton yields this season. Many had pinned hopes on maize and jowar crops to offset earlier losses, but the unexpected rains dashed those expectations.



Vinod, a farmer from Jainad mandal, said maize crops were damaged in several villages and appealed to the state government to extend compensation to affected farmers.



