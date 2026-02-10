UNESCO World Heritage Site Tag Still Eludes Hyderabad's Charminar

Hyderabad: Charminar is an ancient monument constructed by Muhammad Quli Qutub Shah, the ruler of the Qutub Shahi Dynasty, in 1591. It is situated on the banks of the Musi River in the old city, beside the Makkah Masjid. Known for its intricate designs with Persian marbles, it is layered in an Indo-Saracenic style of architecture, combining elements of the Mughals with grand arches and high minarets, along with a touch of Hindu architecture in the form of stucco works and floral inscriptions similar to those seen at Indian temples. This eventually made it one of the prominent landmarks of Hyderabad.

Charminar is still portrayed today as an example of the ‘Deccani style’ of architecture, alongside Gol Gumbaz and Bidar Fort. Its age is almost 435 years, making it older than the Taj Mahal itself, which is the seventh wonder of the world.