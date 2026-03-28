Undercover Women Cops To Curb Eve-Teasing At SSC Exam Centres

WARANGAL: Police in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district deployed undercover personnel around examination centres during the ongoing Class 10 exams to ensure the safety of girl students.

Tekumatla sub-inspector Amulya monitored the surroundings in plain clothes on Saturday, acting on instructions from superintendent of police Sirisetti Sankeerth.

The initiative aimed to prevent harassment and eve-teasing and provide a secure environment for students appearing for examinations. Police personnel, both in uniform and in civilian attire, were deployed to maintain vigilance and identify suspicious behaviour near exam centres.

Amulya said the safety of female students is a priority and warned of strict legal action against those found harassing students or causing disturbances.

Police officials said staff have been directed to respond promptly to complaints and ensure smooth conduct of examinations, with continuous monitoring in and around centres.