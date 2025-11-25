Narrow escape for Vemulawada MLA at Construction Site
Basement slab caves in while the Government Whip inspects double-bedroom housing units; alert Congress leaders prevent a fall.
Vemulawada: Government Whip and Vemulawada MLA Aadi Srinivas narrowly escaped an accident on Tuesday. He was inspecting the double-bedroom housing units in the Vemulawada municipal limits along with Congress leaders and officials.
During the visit, Aadi Srinivas, accompanied by in-charge Collector Garima Agarwal and party leaders, stood on the basement area of one of the housing units to review the work. Suddenly, the slab caved in, causing momentary panic among the officials.
Acting quickly, Congress leaders held on to the MLA and prevented him from falling, averting a major mishap. Officials later examined the spot to assess the cause of the structural failure.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story