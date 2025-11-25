 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Narrow escape for Vemulawada MLA at Construction Site

Telangana
25 Nov 2025 1:19 PM IST

Basement slab caves in while the Government Whip inspects double-bedroom housing units; alert Congress leaders prevent a fall.

Narrow escape for Vemulawada MLA at Construction Site
x
During the visit, Aadi Srinivas, accompanied by in-charge Collector Garima Agarwal and party leaders, stood on the basement area of one of the housing units to review the work. Suddenly, the slab caved in, causing momentary panic among the officials.

Vemulawada: Government Whip and Vemulawada MLA Aadi Srinivas narrowly escaped an accident on Tuesday. He was inspecting the double-bedroom housing units in the Vemulawada municipal limits along with Congress leaders and officials.

During the visit, Aadi Srinivas, accompanied by in-charge Collector Garima Agarwal and party leaders, stood on the basement area of one of the housing units to review the work. Suddenly, the slab caved in, causing momentary panic among the officials.
Acting quickly, Congress leaders held on to the MLA and prevented him from falling, averting a major mishap. Officials later examined the spot to assess the cause of the structural failure.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana Aadi Srinivas 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X