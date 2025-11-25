Narrow escape for Vemulawada MLA at Construction Site

During the visit, Aadi Srinivas, accompanied by in-charge Collector Garima Agarwal and party leaders, stood on the basement area of one of the housing units to review the work. Suddenly, the slab caved in, causing momentary panic among the officials.

Acting quickly, Congress leaders held on to the MLA and prevented him from falling, averting a major mishap. Officials later examined the spot to assess the cause of the structural failure.