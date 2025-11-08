Uncertainty Over Yeru River Festival In Bhadrachalam

NALGONDA: Uncertainty looms over the conduct of the ‘Yeru (River) Festival’ by the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) of Bhadrachalam in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district this year.

Last year, the ITDA successfully organised the ‘Yeru (River) Festival’ from January 9 to 11, coinciding with the Mukkoti Ekadasi celebrations at the Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam in Bhadrachalam. The event, held on the banks of the Godavari River, received an enthusiastic response from visitors. The decathlon camping tents set up along the riverside were particularly popular among tourists.

However, with ITDA authorities yet to initiate any preparations for the event this year, uncertainty prevails over whether the festival will be conducted. Officials from the ITDA have stated that a decision on organising the river festival this year is yet to be made.