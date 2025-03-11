Uncertainty over KCR making it daily to Budget session

HYDERABAD: Every BRS MLA and MLC must attend the Budget Session every day, and should reach both Houses in time, party president and former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao said on Tuesday.

It was not certain if Rao would attend the Assembly every day. He is expected to be in the Assembly for the Governor’s address on Wednesday, and possibly for the Budget speech on Thursday.

If he attends the session on Wednesday, it will be the third time Rao will be attending a sitting of the Assembly ever since the BRS lost to the Congress in the November 2023 state elections. The last he attended the Assembly was six months ago.

On Monday, BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao said that his preference was that his father skip the daily sessions as his stature was way above of anyone else in the House.

Chandrashekar Rao also announced that he will be appointing deputy floor leaders of the BRS in the two Houses to ensure that the BRS can become an even more effective voice of the people.

Rao, made it clear at the BRSLP meeting that daily attendance to the Budget session was mandatory for all BRS legislators. He also directed them to “tear the government apart” over its “anti-people programmes”.

Not only should the BRS legislators be present every day, but should do their homework and expose every failure of the government, Rao told the meeting, according to a BRS party press release.

Rao called on his MLAs and MLCs to question the government on the Congress’ failure to implement its promises including its Six Guarantees, not keeping its word to farmers on loan waiver and Rythu Bharosa, and various other welfare programmes. The BRS legislators were directed to question the government on its promises to women, why revised DA was not put in place for government employees, problems in Gurukul schools, and several other topics.

The BRS is expected to attack the government over lack of adequate irrigation leading to drying up of standing crops in several districts, the SLBC tunnel disaster, the BC and SC reservations.