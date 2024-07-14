Uncertainty over elephant participation in Muharram, Bonalu processions

HYDERABAD: Uncertainty continues to prevail over the participation of an elephant for the Muharram and Bonalu processions in the city, even as information reaching here on Saturday evening indicated that the Karnataka government had given the go-ahead for transportation of the elephant Rupavati on Saturday to Hyderabad for the processions.

The elephant’s transportation was stopped for a day after PETA India raised concerns over the health and condition of Rupavati, and the Union ministry of environment, forests, and climate change directed the Karnataka forest department to have a thorough veterinary check up of the elephant and determine if she was fit to travel to Hyderabad.

It is learnt that Rupavati’s health was checked following these orders and approval was given and its transportation was resumed on Saturday late afternoon.

PETA on Saturday said it was ready to offer a mechanical elephant for the ceremonies in Hyderabad, and that Rupavati was suffering from several health issues. PETA, in a news release, said Rupavati was unfit for transportation or participation in processions.

The animal was showing signs of arthritis in its forelimbs, appeared blind in one eye, and her footpads are worn down causing her pain while walking, PETA said.

A senior wildlife veterinary officer who had last year checked on the health of Rupavati, also said the pachyderm had a problem in one of its eyes and it was doubtful if she could see from it. The officer said that Rupavati had suffered from arthritis, and was overweight, and was not fit for participating in public processions.

PETA said it was ready to offer a mechanical elephant which has a realistic appearance, performs realistic functions, and can effectively replicate the experience of using a real animal.

The use of live elephants in processions causes the animals extreme physical and psychological stress and is therefore dangerous to humans, as the animals often become violent as a result,” PETA India senior advocacy officer Farhat Ul Ain said.

“PETA is urging authorities to immediately protect Rupavati and the humans who may encounter her by sending her to a reputable sanctuary for care and replacing her use with a mechanical elephant that would allow our cultural traditions and heritage to remain intact while enabling elephants to live with dignity and ensuring human safety.”