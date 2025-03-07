Nizamabad: Unauthorised private schools misleading people

Nizamabad: Authorities have issued a warning following reports that unauthorised private schools are conducting aggressive publicity campaigns to enroll students for the 2025-26 academic year. These schools, operating without proper permission, are falsely presenting themselves as corporate and international institutions, offering illegal admissions for nursery, LKG, UKG, and primary classes.

The campaigns, observed in towns including Nizamabad, Armoor, and Bodhan, feature flexi boards, banners, and pamphlets aimed at attracting parents. However, these new school managements have not obtained the necessary authorisation from the education department.

Mandal education officers have directed the seizure of such unauthorised establishments, emphasising that admissions must only commence after official approval is granted. Concerns have been raised over inadequate facilities, lack of proper accommodation, insufficient playing grounds, and untrained teaching staff in these institutions.

District education officer P. Ashok advised parents to exercise caution before enrolling their children. Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, he urged families to verify the school's authorisation and recognition from the education department. "Parents who admit their children to unauthorised private schools may face consequences in the future," he warned.