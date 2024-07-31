Top
Unauthorised Party Raided, Liquor Seized

DC Correspondent
31 July 2024 5:26 PM GMT
Ghatkesar excise police arrested two persons for holding a liquor party without an Excise permit at a hotel within Ghatkesar police station limits. (Image: Facebook)

Hyderabad: On Monday night, the Ghatkesar excise police arrested two persons for holding a liquor party without an Excise permit at a hotel within Ghatkesar police station limits.

According to excise inspector Jupally Ravi, Sheik Subhani, brother of Big Boss 4 contestant Sheik Mehboob, conducted a party for his brother at the Continent Luxury Staycation at Ankushapur in Ghatkesar without taking an event permit.

Finding out about the party, the excise police raided the hotel at around 10.30 pm on Monday and arrested Subhani and event organiser Sudhir Kumar. During the raid, the police seized 11.2 litres of liquor, 7.15 litres of beer and other alcoholic material, the value of which is about Rs 30,000.

